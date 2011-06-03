Linear Acoustic helps Snell
Linear Acoustic has partnered with Snell for its modular products.
Snell's new range of IQ modules include comprehensive audio processing functions allowing complete control over external and embedded audio signals for applications requiring channel routing or mixing. An important addition to these standard audio functions is the inclusion of both stereo-to-5.1 upmixing and loudness control technology developed by Linear Acoustic.
