LIN Media Announces Agreement to Acquire Federated Media

AUSTIN, TEXAS—LIN Media announced that its subsidiary, LIN Digital Media LLC, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Federated Media Publishing, Inc. LIN said Federated Media is a digital content and conversational marketing company that leverages the deep relationships and content from its exclusive Publishing Network to deliver contextually relevant advertising opportunities, and conversational and engagement tools that effectively reach agencies’ and brands’ targeted audiences across digital and social media platforms.



Federated Media was said to have pioneered conversational marketing around the concept that high­‐quality independent sites and services. Founded in 2005, with offices in New York, San Francisco and Chicago, Federated Media is a primary partner for agencies and brands looking to build relationships with high-profile bloggers who produce original content on a daily basis for a wide variety of vertical categories, including parenting, lifestyle, food, fashion, business and technology.



LIN said that Federated Media’s core demographics, content verticals and reach of over 33 million unique visitors per month will provide LIN Media’s clients deeper engagement, more robust native ad solutions and significantly extend its premium video and social platform offerings.