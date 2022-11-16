Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Honors 2022 Industry Trailblazers

NEW YORK—The 2022 Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s (LABF) Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts event honored distinguished individuals in the industry, both in front of, and behind the camera.

The annual event which took place Nov. 15 at Gotham Hall, was produced for the LABF by the International Radio & Television Society Foundation (IRTS) and hosted by ABC News' "Nightline" Co-anchor Juju Chang. The Foundation recognized the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers, and producers, who, for the past century that have brought the electronic arts to prominence.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Library of American Broadcasting collection located at the University of Maryland and support LABF awards for students and scholarly works about the history of broadcasting and their impact on American society and culture.

“We are absolutely thrilled to honor these exceptional individuals who have made major contributions and blazed trails in broadcasting and beyond,” noted LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael (Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer) and Jack Goodman (Broadcast Attorney). “Their relentless dedication, passion and leadership serve as an inspiring benchmark for future leaders in our industry for many years to come.”

2022 Giant of Broadcasting Honorees:

Deborah A. McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group

Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports

S. Epatha Merkerson, Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP and, SAG Award-Winning Actress, Chicago Med, Law & Order

Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO, iHeartMedia

Adam Symson, President/CEO, The E.W. Scripps Company

Bayard (Bud) Walters, President, Cromwell Media

Pete Williams, Justice Correspondent (Ret.), NBC News

Fareed Zakaria, CNN Anchor, Author, and Columnist, The Washington Post

Julia Child, TV Chef Extraordinaire (Posthumously)

More information on the Library of American Broadcasting, can be found at www.tvradiolibrary.org (opens in new tab) .