Libin Appointed to RTDNA’s Board of Directors

ST. PAUL, MINN. – Internet Broadcasting, Systems, Inc. Vice President of News and Content Scott Libin has been appointed to the Radio Television Digital News Association’s Board of Directors. Libin will represent RTDNA’s regions 4 and 5, encompassing eight states in the Midwest.



RTDNA, founded in 1946, is the world’s largest professional organization exclusively serving the field of electronic news. With over 3,000 members, RTDNA represents practitioners, educators and students in radio, television and digital news. It is dedicated to encouraging excellence in electronic journalism.



“It’s an honor to be appointed,” said Libin. “I have benefited for many years from my RTDNA membership. Digital News is literally RTDNA’s middle name, and digital news is central to Internet Broadcasting. In fact, we like to say news is in our DNA. I’m excited to bring to the Board the digital perspective I’ve gained running IB’s newsroom, in addition to what I learned in my many years as a television news director.”



Libin has three decades of journalistic experience. He has been news director at three television stations, including KSTP and WCCO in the Twin Cities, and was a faculty member at The Poynter Institute for seven years. Libin has led IB’s newsroom since 2011.



With the goal of transforming how broadcast media leaders engage and interact with audiences, Internet Broadcasting provides scalable publishing solutions that power digital growth and strengthen consumer relationships. Internet Broadcasting solutions include a SaaS-based Web publishing platform, original and syndicated content and the IB Digital Agency. Internet Broadcasting says it also serves local television companies with award-winning websites and services.



Founded in 1996, Internet Broadcasting is headquartered in St. Paul, Minn.



