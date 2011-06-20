LiberoVision analysis tools help broadcast 2011 ice hockey final

Viewers of the Stanley Cup ice hockey final between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks had some of the game's intricate maneuvers explained with the help of 3-D replays using sports analysis company LiberoVision's Libero Highlight one-box solution. Now part of the Vizrt workflow and supporting seven different sports, including soccer, American football and ice hockey, the Libero Highlight one-box system allows broadcasters to produce realistic 3-D replays without the need for additional infrastructure.

In the U.S., NBC Sports and Versus, both members of the NBC Sports Group, used Libero Highlight for 3-D replay analysis during the best-of-seven games final. In Canada, The Sports Network (TSN) used Libero Highlight's interface to visualize tactical aspects of the game. TSN is Canada's leading, English-language sports TV channel.

Versus has been using Libero Highlight for live, on-air replay analysis of its games since the 2010 NHL playoffs. Before this year's Stanley Cup Final, NBC featured Libero Highlight during its 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games hockey coverage and for the 2010 NHL playoffs. TSN are primarily using Libero Highlight for post-game analysis and various shows tied to the Stanley Cup Final.