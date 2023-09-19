Lg Unveils New Version of LG Channels

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics has introduced LG Channels 3.0, the latest version of its exclusive, free streaming service. Featuring a new UI with improved navigation, more engaging placements for content discovery, and an enhanced channel guide, the upgrade will make it easier for users to discover the content that resonates with them, the company said.

LG Channels 3.0 is rolling out in South Korea this month and will arrive in other markets, including the US, starting in October.

Reflecting the main content consumption patterns of LG Channels' users, LG said that the new UI is organized into three pages – Home, Live and On Demand– that makes it easier to take advantage of the different services offered on LG's free content platform.

The Home page features a large, highly visible rotating carousel at the top of the screen to provide easy access to featured channels, curated collections and premium On Demand content.

From the Live page, they can now play live broadcast channels directly from within the LG Channels app. Additionally, the new channel guide covers only half of the screen, allowing users to see what's on and choose what to watch next while continuing to watch their current viewing choice, LG said.

The On Demand tab allows users to select their favorite types of content including movies, TV shows and receive recommendations from the Popular Now category ensuring a smooth binge-watching experience.