LG to Demo Future Of Commercial Digital Displays at InfoComm

ORLANDO, Fla.—LG Business Solutions USA has announced that its InfoComm 2023 booth (#1642) will highlight a number of commercial display technologies as well as demos of their use in a dozen distinct product zones.

“Our largest presence ever at InfoComm will present the pinnacle of digital display technology,” David Bacher, head of marketing for LG Business Solutions USA said, “and the multiple large-scale displays facing the show floor give attendees a taste of what they can experience walking through the booth. We are offering a first-hand look at how our digital signage solutions and related technologies elevate the experience in boardrooms, retail stores, restaurants, education, virtual media production studios, control rooms, public art installations and more.”

The 10,400 square foot booth, includes a Virtual Production zone where LG will demonstrate advanced display solutions for broadcasters, production studios and digital content creators with displays that allow for live-action footage to be shot against a realistic virtual backdrop. Attendees can learn how a virtual production studio works and how they are being used to dramatically increase media creation opportunities while reducing the cost of content production for film, TV and in-house corporate needs, LG said.

From outside the booth, visitors will be able to see the Digital Art Zone’s massive 272-inch LG MAGNIT 8K Micro LED display. Showing a variety of 8K footage that captures the beauty of the natural world, integrators will be able to envision how such a show-stopping display could be used in public spaces, corporate or hotel lobbies, LG said.

The rear side of the Digital Art display wall highlights additional opportunities for these spaces with a new 163-inch All-in-One DVLED display and a custom-designed digital sculpture that combines eight 55-inch transparent OLED displays, resembling a giant prism, LG said.

As they enter the booth, visitors will be able to see the MAGNIT 8K Micro LED display synchronize with a Transparent OLED Signage banner comprising 26 55-inch displays. Covering one side of the LG exhibition hall’s entrance, the overhead solution will create an incredibly immersive media art experience while showcasing the technology’s versatility and creative application opportunities.

Another large MAGNIT display, measuring 163-inches diagonal and featuring a remote power supply option, will grace the Control Room Zone. Integrators will see for themselves how the minute pixel pitch, high brightness and color accuracy offered by MicroLED MAGNIT displays provide ultimate clarity and accuracy for critical Control Room operations, LG reported.

The Meeting Room and Board Room Zone is where visitors will encounter the widest variety of displays, centered around the 21:9 All-in-One DVLED displays optimized for widescreen video conferencing platforms. This zone will also show how LG’s One:Quick Works and One:Quick Flex displays offer enhanced operations in office settings.

The versatility of LG’s Transparent OLED solution will be spotlighted in the Retail Zone, where a 30-inch screen serves as the draw and centerpiece of a shoe display and a 55-inch watch kiosk entices shoppers and provides key product information. This zone also includes multiple other transparent OLED displays and a fine-pitch LED display.

The Software Solutions Zone demonstrates a variety of digital signage software solutions, including the LG Cloud Platform, SuperSign Cloud and Pro:Centric Cloud for content management, ConnectedCare for remote management and LG Smart Cam Pro for 4K smart cameras.

Moving into the Education Zone, visitors will be presented with the LG CreateBoard (model TR3DK), which shows how modernized classrooms can engage, inform and inspire students while enabling and encouraging greater collaboration. The latest model provides LG CreateBoard Lab for content creating and writing, and LG CreateBoard Share for wireless content and screen sharing.

The Food and Beverage Zone will demonstrate a variety of digital signage displays, including a 37-inch ultrawide Stretch display that’s ideal for advertising on shelves and pick-up desks, and ultra-bright 22-inch and 55-inch weatherproof models optimized for drive through applications.

LG power-saving and green technologies will be featured in the ESG and EV Charging Zones. In the ESG zone, visitors will learn about LG’s focus on environmental sustainability, exemplified by hundreds of ENERGY STAR certified displays and supported by noteworthy international certifications for electromagnetic emissions, safety, security, accessibility, compatibility, and durability. The EV Charging zone will point to the future, showing how LG’s high-brightness outdoor displays can be incorporated into partner-manufactured EV charging kiosks.

“InfoComm is one of our greatest chances to meet and discuss possibilities with commercial integration professionals eager to offer their clients cutting-edge solutions,” Bacher said. “We want them to know we are investing in innovations that open new avenues of expression, offering new opportunities to win bids and increase business success.”