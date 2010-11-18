LG Mobile DTV Gets a Popular Science Prop

NEW YORK: LG’s Mobile DTV/DVD player received kudos from Popular Science magazine in the form of the franchise’s “Best of What’s New.” The LG device, the DP579MH, was the first stand-alone Mobile DTV receivers available on the market. It was rolled out last month on Amazon for $250. It was recognized among a list of 100 innovative devices in PopSci’s December issues.



The DP570MH has a 7-inch QVGA display with 480 x 284 resolution, an integrated DVD player, stereo speakers and remote control. It measure 9-by-5-by-2 inches and weighs seven pounds. LG also is producing Mobile DTV receiver chips. The LG2161R chip includes both the tuner and demodulator.

