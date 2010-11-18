LG Mobile DTV Gets a Popular Science Prop
NEW YORK: LG’s Mobile DTV/DVD player received kudos from Popular Science magazine in the form of the franchise’s “Best of What’s New.” The LG device, the DP579MH, was the first stand-alone Mobile DTV receivers available on the market. It was rolled out last month on Amazon for $250. It was recognized among a list of 100 innovative devices in PopSci’s December issues.
The DP570MH has a 7-inch QVGA display with 480 x 284 resolution, an integrated DVD player, stereo speakers and remote control. It measure 9-by-5-by-2 inches and weighs seven pounds. LG also is producing Mobile DTV receiver chips. The LG2161R chip includes both the tuner and demodulator.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox