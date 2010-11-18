LG Mobile DTV, DVD Player Recognized by 'Popular Science'



The model DP570MH LG Mobile DTV/DVD player from LG Electronics is one of 100 innovations to receive the “Best of What’s New” honor from “Popular Science.” The new product is being recognized in the gadgets category in the magazine’s December 2010 issue. Described by “Popular Science” as “Road-Ready TV,” the Mobile DTV/DVD player is only the first in a line of products from LG and other manufacturers utilizes the core technology built inside LG’s latest Mobile DTV chipset.



“Thanks to LG, even in the new world of Internet television, the best on-the-go programming may still be broadcast,” notes the magazine.



Compact and designed to operate either as a Mobile DTV receiver or a DVD player, the DP570MH is ideal for entertaining children in the back seat of a car or for watching local news and Mobile DTV channels on the kitchen countertop.



The battery-operated DP570MH mobile receiver is designed to receive new rugged over-the-air signals being transmitted by local broadcasters as well as display closed-captioning information for viewers who rely on text for the full enjoyment of TV programs.



Equipped with stereo speakers and a 7-inch-wide screen to display digital TV images at Wide QVGA resolution of 480x234, the LG Mobile DTV is designed so that its display screen can be tilted to the viewer's preferred viewing angle. When not in use, the clamshell-style screen folds down and the device shrinks to 9.5 X 6.5 inches.



The DP570MH comes equipped to play DVD movie discs and audio CDs, and it can also display .JPG photos and play WMA music files from its USB2.0 connection. The mobile digital television has two earphone jacks so that more than one passenger can enjoy Mobile DTV shows or movies in the back seat of the car, or on a train. A removable battery powers the device for up to 2.5 hours in TV mode or up to 4.5 hours during DVD playback, and the device includes both AC and Auto power adaptors.



The LG Electronics Mobile DTV DP570MH is available now from Amazon.com.



