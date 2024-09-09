LG Expands Virtual Production Market Presence with Mo-Sys Investment

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.—LG Electronics has acquired a stake in Mo-Sys Engineering, a developer of virtual production solutions and camera robotics.

The strategic seed investment and partnership will expand LG Business Solution’s capabilities in the virtual production and broadcasting technology segments, enabling LG to deliver a more comprehensive lineup of sophisticated hardware- and software-based solutions, according to Ki-mun Paik, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

“This new partnership and the unique value we’ll be able to deliver to customers combines LG’s mastery of display technology with Mo-Sys’s expertise in virtual production solutions,” said Paik. “LG will continue to pursue collaboration with partners to strengthen its capabilities as a provider of B2B solutions and innovative experiences.”

Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering, said, “Having LG’s support as we continue to innovate in the field of next-generation virtual production technology will enable us to enhance our R&D efforts, drive sustainability and create more efficient production solutions.”

Formerly the exclusive province of the movie industry, virtual production studios are becoming increasingly popular with TV broadcasters, as well as corporations and educational institutions seeking to create their own content in house. Employing a wide array of advanced technologies, including large-scale LED screens, camera tracking, LED controllers and media servers, virtual production stages have brought a new dimension—and a raft of new possibilities—to the art of visual storytelling.

LG has established itself in this growing segment, providing its Micro LED and LED screens for both virtual reality (VR) studios and extended reality (XR) stages. Now, through its strategic partnership with Mo-Sys, LG will be able to offer a fuller range of solutions for virtual production and XR studios, Paik explained. As part of the agreement, the two companies will be able to seamlessly support customers who choose to combine LG’s LED displays and controllers with Mo-Sys’s XR products and systems to create a total solution for XR

These solutions will be on show at the IBC Show at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 13-16. LG will be in Stand 3.B45 and Mo-Sys is in 7.B45. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/.