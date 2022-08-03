LG Expands Gaming Offering With Google’s Stradia Pro

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—Smart TV manufacturers continue to push into the gaming sector with LG Electronics USA partnering with Google Stadia to offer three months of access to Stadia Pro for both new and existing LG Smart TV owners.

The announcement came on the same day that Samsung, which has launched a Gaming Hub on its TVs, made Amazon Luna cloud gaming service (opens in new tab) available on its smart TVs.

Netflix (opens in new tab) meanwhile has been pushing aggressively into gaming and merger and acquisitions of gaming companies (opens in new tab) has hit record levels this year.

Smart TVs have become an increasingly popular approach for gamers because they don’t require expensive consoles or PCs.

The LG/Google promotion applies to LG TVs2 operating webOS 5.0 or higher in the 22 countries where Stadia, Google's cloud gaming platform, is now available.

Stradia offers more than 50 titles to play, with new titles added every month, unique discounts on games and add-on content regularly offered.

Stadia Pro enables up to 4K HDR graphics, 60 FPS gameplay and immersive 5.1 surround sound,

The Stadia store also features over 250 popular games available to buy, including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3 and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller and no game downloads or installs required.