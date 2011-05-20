LG Exhibits First Commercial Cinema 3DTV at InfoComm 2011



ORLANDO, FLA.: LG Electronics USA is featuring its commercial Cinema 3D LCD HDTV and LED HDTV series at InfoComm 2011. With the LG LD950C, LG’s first commercial Cinema 3D LCD HDTV, businesses can take advantage of the benefits that 3D provides, the company says. Unlike consumer 3D models that use active shutter 3D glasses, the LG commercial passive 3D TV is based on polarized eyewear, similar to those used in movie theaters. These models also display 2D content in Full HD 1080p with a dynamic contrast ration of 50,000:1. LG’s LD950C is available in a 47-inch class size with a glossy black finish.



LG is also introducing new commercial LED HDTVs, which include the LE530C, which features a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio.



The LE530C has a 1.2-inch profile and includes LG’s invisible speaker system. Advanced public display settings on the LE530C include cloning capabilities for easy programming. LG LED models also meet ENERGY STAR 4.1 guidelines for energy savings. LG’s LE530C is available is 42-, 47- and 55-inch class sizes and a glossy black finish.



~ Systems Contractor News



