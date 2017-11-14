Leyard Video Walls Part of NBC Winter Olympics Production

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Olympics’ roster of products for the 2018 Winter Olympics now includes Leyard LED video walls. The Leyard TWS series will be present on broadcast sets in Pyeongchang, South Korea throughout the XXIII Olympic Winter Gamers, NBC Olympics’ Coordinating Director Michael Sheehan announced.

The Leyard TWS series is a line of LED video wall displays with a 27-inch diagonal, all-in-one design that can fit into convex curved or traditional video wall environments, either large or small.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will run through Feb. 9-25.