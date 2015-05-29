Lenovo Cast Streams From Handhelds to TVs

BEIJING and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. – Using Lenovo Tech World as its launching pad, Lenovo announced its first streaming media device, the Lenovo Cast. This new OTT service brings content from smaller devices like smartphones and tablets to TVs.

To use Lenovo Cast, you first plug it into any large screen device’s HDMI port, then it link to the device’s signal, after that you can stream media from a DLNA or Miracast-enabled tablet or smartphone. Lenovo Cast comes with dual frequency WiFi and can transfer content up to 20 meters. Lenovo Cast mirrors any content users have on their smartphone or tablet.

The Lenovo Cast will be available in August at the starting price of $49.