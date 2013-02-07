Legend3D’s Growth Supported by $8 Million in Venture Capital Funding

CARLSBAD, CALIF. –California-based Legend3D, Inc., a 3D visual effects and conversion company, has closed on an $8 million Series B Preferred Stock offering, according to CEO Brian Robertson. The funding was led by Monaco-based Augustus Ventures Limited and Northwater Capital Management Inc. of Toronto through its Intellectual Property Fund.



“The funding reinforces the confidence our lead investors have in the directions we are taking in the growth of the company both domestically and internationally,” Robertson said. “Our extensive R&D investments are ensuring constant innovations in the development of market-leading software and systems, which has allowed us to marry the highest 3D conversion quality in the industry with highly competitive pricing.”



“We have just moved into our new, state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft. studio in Carlsbad, Calif., as we continue to expand our operations both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Legend3D President Ian Jessel. “We look forward to consolidating and broadening the productive relationships we enjoy with the studios and filmmakers here in Hollywood, as well as seeking out potentially new partnerships in China, Japan and Europe.”

