Leader Instruments To Distribute for VidCheck

CYPRESS, CALIF.: Leader Instruments Corp. announced a distribution agreement with VidCheck, manufacturer of software for automated quality control and checking of file-based video and audio. Leader is appointed as master reseller for North and South America.



VidCheck’s VidChecker is a Windows XP/Vista/Windows 7/Server 2003/Server 2008 software application for PCs and servers. The GUI is accessed through a web browser either on the local machine or remotely over a network. It is optimized for checking file-based video before and after distribution, for use by broadcasters when checking files received from post-production, and by content distributors to ensure that file, video and audio parameters and levels are correct and ready for broadcast.



VidChecker measures the parameters and settings operators typically get wrong in preparation and exchange of files between post-production, internal distribution and broadcast playout. Using the latest software technology, it delivers the benefits of multi-core and multi-thread processors in processing multiple files simultaneously and quickly.VidChecker corrects the most common problems in file-based content, ensuring that clips, interstitials and complete programs are immediately ready for post-production or transmission.



Patent-pending Intelligent Automated Correction is applied to video and audio levels. Multiple audio tracks, each with up to eight channels, can be checked in just one pass. Audio levels are automatically corrected to ITU-R 1770-2, ATSC A/85 and EBU R-128 loudness recommendations including EBU Tech 3341 windowing and gating modes. U.S./Canadian CALM legislation for loudness control becomes law on Sept. 1 in Canada, and Dec. 13 in the United States.



