Leader Adds Channel Partners in France, Spain and Switzerland

LONDON—The roster of European channel partners for Leader Electronics has grown by three, with the announcement of AVC-Systems AG, Unitecnic and VideoPlus as the latest additions. All three companies will have full access to Leader’s product line of monitors and other equipment to spread in their respective markets.

AVC-Systems is based in Switzerland; Unitecnic is headquartered in Barcelona; and VideoPlus is located in Paris. “Each has an excellent understanding of the markets we address and shares our commitment to encouraging the industry’s migration from standard definition and high definition into ultra-high definition and high dynamic range,” said Kevin Salvidge, Leader’s European regional development manager.

The addition of these three companies follows previous announcements of Ireland’s D+P Multimedia Products Ltd and Big Pic Media Limited, Boxer Systems Limited and Thameside in Britain as new channel partners.