Lawo U.S. Appoints Bryce Boynton as Sales Manager Audio Production

Lawo, the German manufacturer of pioneering IP audio, video, and control infrastructure solutions, has announced the appointment of Bryce Boynton as the new sales manager for audio production within the Lawo U.S. Sales Team.

“We are thrilled to have Bryce support our U.S. sales team with a dedicated focus on audio production,” said Forrest Sussman, Lawo’s senior vice president sales North America and head of sales Americas. “His deep understanding of audio technology and industry trends will be instrumental in driving our growth and success in the North American market.”

Boynton brings nearly two decades of experience in the audio technology industry, having held various significant roles throughout his career. He holds a diploma in audio recording, several industry certifications, and a Bachelor of Arts in Music with a focus on music performance.

Boynton began his career recording classical music as a Senior Audio Recording Engineer at the Aspen Music Festival and School, which laid the foundation for his subsequent sales roles at DPA Microphones and Redding Audio. At Flatirons Community Church, he served as Audio and Production Director, where he oversaw all audio and production operations. Subsequently, he took on the post as a Senior AV Project Manager for ME Engineers, where he managed large-scale AV system designs for major sports facilities, including clients in MLS and the NHL. Throughout his career, Bryce has enjoyed freelance mixing, training, and performing as a pianist and bassist.

“I am passionate about helping artists and engineers who leverage technology to efficiently and effectively align creative vision and create amazing content”, explained Boynton. “I really enjoy the mixing process using such precise and powerful tools, and I am thrilled to be able to share my experience with others.”

In his new role at Lawo, Boynton will focus on enhancing the company’s presence in the audio production market across the U.S. He will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies tailored to the unique needs of audio professionals, ensuring that Lawo’s innovative solutions reach a broader audience. His experience in systems integration and market knowledge will be crucial in helping Lawo’s audio customers achieve their goals with cutting-edge technology.

“I’m proud to be a part of the Lawo US Team, and I see this as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the audio industry,” said Boynton. “Lawo has always been synonymous with high-quality products and innovative solutions, and I am excited to contribute to the company’s growth. I believe my experience and insights will help our audio community thrive and succeed with Lawo’s state-of-the-art offerings.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors