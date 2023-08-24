Lawo to Showcase Enhanced IP Solutions at IBC2023

Lawo has announced that it will be showing enhanced IP solutions and a variety of other innovative technologies at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam at Lawo's booth 8.B90.

The new products will include Lawo’s highly anticipated HOME Apps for server-based processing, previously announced at NAB.

These applications, including HOME Multiviewer, HOME UDX Converter, HOME Stream Transcoder, and HOME Graphic Inserter, harness the power of a flexible microservice architecture, the company said.

They deliver exceptional processing capabilities with minimal compute power and energy consumption, allowing customers to adapt swiftly to changing requirements and budget conditions, the company said.

Lawo’s HOME Apps support SMPTE ST2110, SRT, JPEG XS and NDI for increasingly mixed technology environments, and can easily adapt to new format requirements as these become relevant. Running seamlessly on standard servers on-premise, in remote data centers, or in the public cloud, Lawo's HOME Apps redefine versatility in media processing.

Another notable innovation on display will be Lawo’s enhanced .edge Hyper-Density SDI/IP Conversion and Routing Platform. Through licensable options like proxy generation and JPEG XS compression, Lawo addresses bandwidth constraints, streamlining IP pipelines and optimizing workflows. It provides JPEG XS encoding and decoding for high-density compression in remote workflows and for other applications with a tight bandwidth offering.

Lawo stressed that all standard or add-on SDI input functionality (Audio Shuffling, Gearboxing and Frame Sync) is maintained in the upgraded platform.

In addition, Lawo will be showing its mc²/A__UHD Core/Power Core Platform for live productions.

Lawo said that its commitment to empowering live productions is evident in the V10.8 software release for the mc²/A__UHD Core/Power Core platform. With features like flexible bus routing, expanded AUX count (up to 256 busses), QSC Q-Sys proxy integration in HOME, Remote Show Control via OSC, and more, Lawo's platform sets a new benchmark for live performance capabilities. Furthermore, NMOS support for the mc² Gateserver bolsters device compatibility, offering seamless integration into Lawo's ecosystem.

In terms of radio, Lawo said that it will be offering a number of upcoming improvements to its Power Core features. With its integration as a proxy in HOME 1.8, support for MADI front ports, and dynamic recognition of DANTE and/or MADI SRC cards, the Power Core ensures a seamless audio experience. Combined with the V8 radio and Gateway V2.1 releases, the Power Core supports extended audio IO capabilities via Audio IO Extenders, GPI/O integration, and enhanced gateway configurations.

