Lawo Appoints Jeff Smith to Head Up Sales in the Americas

RASTATT, GERMANY--Calling the Americas its fastest growing global territory, Lawo AG—a German provider of IP-based broadcast video, audio and control solutions—has appointed Jeff Smith to lead its regional sales efforts as Vice President of Sales, Americas.

Smith comes to Lawo following over a decade of broadcast industry experience at Evertz, where he held various technical sales roles, including Regional Sales Manager and Director of Sales/Sports and Entertainment.

Lawo says Smith’s appointment underscores its ongoing commitment to television and radio markets in the Americas. “We are seeing rapid growth in the Americas based on our ability to deliver full IP broadcast infrastructures,” says Jamie Dunn, Lawo’s Head of Global Sales. “Jeff’s experience and background with these technologies makes him a natural choice to lead our sales organization there...”

Lawo currently employs more than two-dozen sales and support personnel, and recently added a new logistics hub in Elmsford, N.Y., to support its New York-based U.S. headquarters, West Coast sales and support offices in Los Angeles, and Canadian headquarters in Toronto.

“I have always had a deep passion for technology and science, and what Lawo is doing with IP technologies for television and radio contains equal parts of both,” Smith said. “This orientation toward innovation and the future is what attracted me, and it’s why I’m so glad to be joining the Lawo team!”