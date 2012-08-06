Largent to Address NATE Conference

WATERTOWN, S.D. Steve Largent, president/CEO of CTIA — The Wireless Association will deliver the keynote speech at the next annual conference of the National Association of Tower Erectors.



NATE Board Chairman Jim Coleman noted the natural alliance of his group and Largent’s, “The tower erection, service and maintenance industry, and the wireless communications industry continue to work together closely on issues of mutual interest …”



The 18th Annual NATE Conference & Exposition will take place Feb. 18–21, 2013, in Fort Worth, Texas.