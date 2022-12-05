Large Dutch Daily Newspaper Acquires EditShare Storage For Online Video Initiative

AMSTERDAM—De Telegraaf, the Netherlands’ biggest daily newspaper, has acquired an EditShare content storage platform to give journalists the ability to drive its online video services, the company said today.

Part of Mediahuis Nederland BV, De Telegraaf wanted a system built around Adobe Premiere Pro for editing and graphics. Fofic Media Solutions, which has provided the paper with many camera systems, suggested the EditShare platform because it could lower lifecycle costs and provide support for the Adobe products. The paper deployed and began using the new system within three months from the start of the project, meeting its deadline to stream video news, it said.

“Support for Adobe editing was very important to us because that is the preferred software our video journalists and editors like to use, and they can do so easily on their laptops, even remotely,” said Mediahuis video operations manager Patrick Knopjes. “When they saw the possibilities with the EditShare system and how it integrates with Adobe, they knew immediately it was what they needed.”

At the heart of De Telegraaf’s new EditShare system is an EFS300 storage node with 96TB capacity, an ARK LTO-8 tape drive and autoloader for archiving. I/O is an RTMP stream using VBOX connectivity. The included FLOW asset management software provides all of the automated workflows, including the ability to track content so material that goes unused for a specific period triggers an automated email prompt to be sent to the paper’s media manager with a notification that it should be moved to the archive, the company said.

“Working with EditShare, we were able to demonstrate that not only was the new in-house system superior in functionality, it was so reliable and easy-to-use that the video staff at De Telegraaf would not need continuing support,” said Frank van den Nieuwenhuizen, account manager at Fofic Media Solutions.

“We showed them that, using FLOW, both the workflows and archiving were all fully automated, allowing the video staff to concentrate on their stories. The editors loved working with Adobe, the management loved the secure automation and the financial team saw the cost benefits of having everything in-house.”