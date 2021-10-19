KVVB-TV Deploys Marshall Electronics Encoder

VICTORVILLE, Calif.—KVVB-TV, an independent TV station about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles, has turned to the Marshall Electronics VS-12-HDSI encoder to expand its ability to transmit data.

“As technology continues to evolve, we wanted to expand as well,” said Tim Harris, general manager and CEO of KVVB-TV.

“We were looking for a solution that would enable us to transmit data from one location to another. We talked to a few friends in our industry and the recommendation was overwhelmingly towards Marshall,” said Harris. “The best recommendation is when an industry peer speaks highly of a product. So, we took the leap, purchased the VS-102-HDSDI and have been very happy with the product.”

The VS-102-HDSDI is a high-definition video server. It supports real-time transmission of an SD/HD-SDI, HDMI or NTSC/PAL composite video signal along with bi-directional AAC encoded high-definition stereo audio over standard IP networks and the internet. The encoder supports H.264 and M-JPEG compression.

“We used Marshall to go from point A to point B via an IP stream,” said Harris. “By upgrading to Marshall, we were able to expand our system and we now have a good signal to remote locations and places that did not previously have a good signal. We spread out our signal over probably 70 miles in total.”

The VS-102-HDSDI also can be configured to operate as a point-to-point talent monitoring system. For example, the unit can operate as an encoder to compress and transmit A/V data over a LAN to another VS-102-HDSDI located in a green room or other location, Marshall Electronics said.

The other unit can act as a decoder, which receives the compressed data through the LAN and restores the data to its original high-definition state. Other computers or VS-102-HDSDI decoders connected to the same network can monitor both the audio and video in multiple locations throughout a venue. When properly configured, the VS-102-HDSDI may be simultaneously monitored through the internet, the company said.

Two features in particular stand out, said Harris. “User configuration and the quality of signal are absolutely amazing,” he said. “It’s so easy to set up, and we did not have to review manuals to figure out how to use it. In addition, the quality of transmission is wonderful.”