K-Tek Releases New Mic Screens



VISTA, CA.: K-Tek has introduced three new windscreens designed for small or low-profile microphones.



While they resemble Captain Kirk’s furry adversary, the Tribble, this new line of harmless noise reduction products promises wind protection at affordable prices.



The KTMM, KTFUZ (“Fuzzball”) and KTMWSC (“Mouse”) are created from a combination of fleece or faux fur with a tightly woven backing.



The KTMM is designed to fit many lavaliere mics including the Sanken COS-11 and Countryman B3 and B6, while the KTMWSC was created specifically to fit the Sanken CUB-01 mic.



