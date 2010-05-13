Kramer introduces four-channel fiber-optic transmitter, receiver

Kramer Electronics has introduced its 673T transmitter and 673R receiver for transmitting four channels of 3G HD-SDI, HD-SDI or SDI signals over fiber-optic cable. The two units are the latest additions to the company’s TOOLS line of compact, high-performance signal management solution products.

The 673T and 673R are ideal for delivering long-range serial digital signals for live events, studio broadcasts, video production facilities and any other application that requires the transmission of serial digital signals at ranges of up to 2950ft (900m). The 673T converts up to four channels of incoming serial digital signals on BNC connectors to light pulses that are transmitted over a single fiber-optic cable. The 673R converts the pulses back into four serial digital signals.

The 673T and 673R feature HDTV compatibility and a maximum data rate of up to 3.5Gb/s for each input to support SMPTE 259M (SDI), 292M (HD-SDI), 424M (3G HD-SDI) and 372M (dual-link HD-SDI) signal data rates of 270Mb/s, 1483.5Mb/s, 1485Mb/s and 2970Mb/s. The fiber-optic connection is over a multimode OM3 fiber-optic cable with ST connectors, and the units provide cable equalization up to 350m for SDI signals, 140m for 1.5GHz HD-SDI signals and 120m for 3GHz HD-SDI signals.

Additional features include reclocking and equalization on each channel and indicator LEDs for input, output and fiber-optic signals. The 673T and 673R operate on 5V DC power adapters and are housed in a Kramer DigiTOOLS enclosure that can be rack mounted in a 1RU space with the optional RK-3T rack adapter.