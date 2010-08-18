KJLA-DT Expands Programming on Week Days

LOS ANGELES: KJLA-DT today announced the addition of seven hours to its Monday-Friday programming day, starting Monday, Aug. 23. KJLA is the full-power owned-and-operated station for bilingual network, LATV. It will commence broadcasting on Monday at 6 a.m. The previous start-time for original programming was 1 p.m. The broadcast day will now stretch from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.



“This move provides our advertisers the opportunity to partner with KJLA’s full-power capabilities and reach the most important DMA, greater Los Angeles, throughout the day on all major cable carriers,” said station sales manager, Rafael Gutierrez. “With local Nielsen ratings measuring KJLA, we will be positioned as a very strong and competitive alternative in Los Angeles.”



The additional seven hours will feature original talk shows like “Almohadazo,” “Vision Extrema” and “Roomies;” “Score Final,” a daily sports news show, two dramas, “Yo no te pido la luna” and “Clave Uno.” “Los Archivos Secretos de Jaime Maussan,” “Mex to the Max” and “En La Zona” will continue on KJLA’s regular schedule.



KJLA transmits on Ch. 57.1, and is said to reach around 2.9 million cable and 2 million satellite homes in the Los Angeles area.