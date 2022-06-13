KILOVIEW Introduces KILOLINK Server Free Management Platform

CHANGSHA, China—IP video transmission solution provider KILOVIEW today launched the KILOLINK Server Free management platform.

The cloud-based KILOLINK Server Free platform allows users to manage and set all their KILOVIEW encoders, decoders, NDI converters and software in one VPN-encrypted environment. The solution provides an effective workflow, safer data transmission and a better user experience, the company said.

The KILOLINK Server Free platform enables users to take control over all paired KILOVIEW devices across long distances. Users managing dozens of KILOVIEW devices can rely on the KILOLINK Server Free platform to remove the inconvenience of jumping back and forth between multiple user interfaces by implementing a single intuitive dashboard for all devices, the company said.

Users can upgrade firmware, restore factory settings or restart devices with a few clicks. Features include:

Safe, reliable bonding network transmission based on RUDP and TLS1.3 that performs better than traditional TCP protocols;

Bonding server

All KILOVIEW products supported

Real-time monitoring and control to show that status of each device and associated video and audio

Fast upgrading, restoring, reset and direct access to device management interface

Cloud and on-premises deployment supported

Easy to install and to use

Free for current release allowing up to 32 connected devices.

“We've been receiving very positive feedback since last year when we released the KILOLINK Server for bonding featuring P series. We've seen how it has helped people deliver and manage videos in a safer, quicker, and easier way. That's why we're confident and determined to bring it a step forward and apply KILOLINK on all other KILOVIEW products," said Judy Zuo, vice president and head of sales and marketing at KILOVIEW.

The KILOLINK Server Free platform is supported by Chrome, Edge and Safari.