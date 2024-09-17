Key Conversations With News, Sports Panels on Tap at NAB Show New York

Broadcast, media and entertainment leaders will gather once again at NAB Show New York in October to explore key innovations and strategies reshaping how content is created, distributed and monetized in today’s fast-evolving media landscape as the industry prepares for key moments such as the 2024 presidential election and the major fall sports seasons.

“Whether you are dealing with the complexities of election coverage or the excitement of live sporting events, NAB Show New York is the platform for discovering new technologies, engaging in crucial conversations and connecting with industry leaders,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events.

Election Coverage Summit

As the upcoming election approaches, NAB is reinforcing its commitment to supporting and safeguarding journalists as they navigate the unique challenges of political reporting. The Election Coverage Summit will deliver essential guidance on maintaining audience trust, ensuring safety in the field and combating the rise of misinformation, including the growing impact of deepfakes and AI-generated content. This summit will equip media professionals with the tools and strategies needed to deliver accurate and reliable news during an increasingly complex political landscape.

Sports Media Insights

Sessions focused on sports media will offer crucial insights into how new technologies and strategies are transforming the industry. Key sessions will cover the growth of women’s sports, the impact of emerging technology on fan engagement and evolving media rights deals. Attendees will also hear how athletes are building personal brands and shaping the future of content delivery.

Sessions include “Deepfakes, Cheapfakes and Gen AI in the Election,” “Safety in Political Reporting,” “Changing the Game — Evolving Broadcast Rights in Sports” and “The New Playbook: Producing Innovative Sports and News Content.”

Discussions will be led by industry leaders such Valari Dobson Staab of NBCUniversal Local; Jennifer Mitchell of CBS News and Stations; Liz Alesse of ABC Audio, ABC News; Jonathan Williamson of Men in Blazers; Ray Chao of Vox; Bill Ordower of National Women’s Soccer League; Doug Perlman of Sports Media Advisors; and more.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 9–10 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, with educational opportunities planned for Oct. 8–10.

Visit NAB Show New York for more information and to register for the show.