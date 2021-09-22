Kenya Broadcasting Corp. Adds TVU One 4K HDR Transmitters

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Kenya Broadcasting Corp. (KBC) has added 10 TVU Networks TVU One 4K HDR mobile transmitters to its existing complement of TVU technology as well as a TVU VS3500 4K UHD server to support web and social media streaming, the company announced today.

“TVU is the backbone of our ENG operation,” said Job Karimi, manager of technical operations at KBC. “We’re able to report various incidents as they happen and keep the public updated on the latest news within the shortest time possible. We use TVU every day in our daily ENG news production.

“In cases where we deploy our OB van, we also use our TVU One units to capture critical cut-away shots and to cover areas where the OB truck cannot," he continued. "From the market information we’ve seen, TVU is a superior brand, and following our acquisition of their technology, that has proven to be true.”

The broadcaster has used TVU solutions since 2016. They initially bought 10 TVU One mobile transmitters that were first used to cover Kenya’s 2017 presidential elections.

Nairobi-based firm, Philmart , a TVU Networks partner, provided systems integration services to KBC. Philmart also provided training to the KBC editorial, technical and ICT teams on how to leverage TVU Anywhere, TVU Partyline and TVU Producer, all TVU Cloud solutions.

“KBC and Philmart, are long-time valued partners of TVU Networks,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “It’s rewarding to witness how KBC has utilized our solutions to push their news coverage forward. Given what they’ve accomplished thus far, we expect their media services to continue to break boundaries both locally and globally.”