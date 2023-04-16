KET Launches NextGen TV App Featuring On-Demand Video
KET is the first public TV station to use NextGen TV to offer on demand content
LEXINGTON, Ky.—Following the successful launch of its first NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, broadcast last fall, KET is now making short videos available for instantly viewing through its NextGen TV app.
KET worked with Pearl TV and its RUN3TV platform to launch the features. The NextGen TV app uses the same PBS content delivery system that provides on-demand video on KET’s website and the PBS App.
"KET has always looked to the latest innovations to power our mission of educating, informing, inspiring and connecting,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO. “We’re excited to be on the leading edge of this new technology.”
KET was among the first 15 public television stations in the nation to launch NextGen TV. now, with the launch of this app, KET is the first public broadcaster to leverage the new interactive capabilities of this broadcast standard to offer VOD.
Using the same PBS content delivery system that provides on-demand video on KET’s website and the PBS App, this NextGen TV app takes advantage of the latest broadcast technologies to serve viewers a new streaming option.
"Pearl TV, a consortium of US broadcast stations groups, is proud to have supported the launch of KET's application as well as other PBS stations,” said Anne Schelle, Managing Director of Pearl TV. “KET’s integration of VOD into the TV application using the PBS Media Manager tool was instrumental and a first. We are delighted to have PBS station momentum behind the NextGen TV interactive consumer experience."
“This is a promising first step,” Hopkins said. “Our hope is that it gives us the opportunity for our NextGen TV offerings to evolve and mature so that we may present a compelling user experience as more televisions become NextGen-ready and more of the public adopts this new technology.”
Viewers in the Louisville broadcast area with a NextGen TV-capable set will be able to automatically access the free app. More information about KET’s NextGen TV is available at KET.org/NextGen.
