PBS Reno, Sinclair Launch ATSC 3.0 Virtual Channel

RENO, Nev.—PBS Reno and Sinclair Broadcast Group have launched KNPB-VC, a new virtual ATSC 3.0 channel, broadcasting on virtual channel 5-11.

Viewers find the channel in their Electronic Program Guide (EPG) of their NextGen TVs. Bits transmitted over the air via 3.0 insert the EPG programming data, while the actual programming is streamed to their NextGen TV via the internet when selected.

The virtual channel brings PBS Reno’s programming into the NextGen TV era. It enables PBS Reno to offer viewers a state-of-the-art experience, including enhanced picture quality with Advanced HDR by Technicolor, the public broadcaster said.

The programming on KNPB-VC mirrors that of PBS Reno’s main channel 5-1, while providing enhanced accessibility for those with NextGen-enabled televisions.

Sinclair and America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) previously announced that Sinclair would provide carriage of APTS member stations for free in markets where Sinclair has deployed 3.0 and a public television station has not. This launch is the third in the nation under the arrangement.

“We are pleased to partner with our broadcast colleagues at Sinclair to make this innovative technology available in our region. Now, viewers throughout our 75,000 square mile coverage area will be able to utilize this new technology to enhance their viewing experience. This is yet another way PBS Reno is expanding our service to our region,” said Kurt Mische, president and CEO of PBS Reno.

More information is available on the PBS Reno website .