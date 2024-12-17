Nashville PBS, Sinclair Launch Virtual WNPT NextGen TV Channel

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Nashville PBS and Sinclair have launched WNPT-VC, a new virtual ATSC 3.0 channel, broadcasting on virtual channel 8-11 that brings Nashville PBS programming into the NextGen TV space to deliver a state-of-the-art experience to viewers.

The programming on WNPT-VC mirrors Nashville PBS’ 8-1 main channel while providing enhanced accessibility for those with NextGen-enabled televisions.

Virtual ATSC 3.0 channels transmit electronic program guide information over-the-air to smart TVs using the NextGen broadcast data channel capacity of a host broadcaster. Viewers with NextGen TVs can view and select WNPT-VC in their programming guide and access the channel seamlessly over the internet.

Nashville PBS joins a growing number of stations nationwide adopting NextGen TV broadcast service to enhance local and national programming.

Sinclair and America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) previously announced Sinclair would provide carriage of APTS member stations for free in markets where the station group has deployed NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) and a public television station has not. This launch is the first in Nashville and the second in the nation under this arrangement.

“This launch underscores Nashville PBS’ commitment to innovation and accessibility,” Becky Magura, president and CEO of Nashville PBS, said. “As we bring our trusted educational, cultural and civic programming into the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem, we are excited to enhance the viewer experience and expand the reach of public television in Middle Tennessee.”

Calling the launch “another example of public and commercial broadcasters working together” for the advancement of NextGen service, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of broadcast Rob Weisbord, said the broadcast group is “thrilled” to continue its work with public broadcasters to highlight the capabilities of NextGen TV for viewers.

More information is available on the Nashville PBS, Sinclair and APTS websites.