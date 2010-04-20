KARE-TV Cuts Deal with Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.: The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a two-year TV deal NBC affiliate KARE-TV. The National Football League team previously partnered with KMSP-TV, the Fox affiliate, and KTSP-TV, the ABC station.



Branded “KARE 11,” the NBC station will be the new “Home of Vikings Football” for the duration of the contract. The station will air all available pre-season games in HD, as well as the Vikings-produced 30-minute shows, “Vikings Weekly” and “Vikings GamePlan.”



Coverage had been divided between KTSP’s carriage of pre-season games, and KMSP’s of regular season games and the weekly team programs.



KARE agreed to expand the schedules for “Vikings Weekly” and “Vikings GamePlan” from 17 weeks to 27 in KARE. The team will also allow more coverage of its community and charitable programs.



“Whether it is TV ratings, attendance, or purple flags on cars, people love to be connected to this team. Interest in the Vikings is higher than ever and we are pleased to be partnering with them,” said John Remes, president and general manager KARE, a Gannett TV station.



Vikings games also have been carried by Fox regional cable sports net, Fox Sports North. KARE issued the announcement about the deal and said nothing about continued carriage on FSN. -- Deborah D. McAdams