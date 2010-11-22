JVC to host THX calibration certification workshop

JVC will host a THX Professional Video Systems Calibration certification workshop Dec. 7-9, 2010, at its facility in Cypress, CA.

The three-day workshop includes two days of hands-on calibrating exercises, during which attendees will work with professional calibration equipment on more than a dozen different displays, including LCD and plasma panels, DLP and LCD projectors, high-end video processors, and a variety of Blu-ray and DVD players.

The workshop will be conducted by Gregg Loewen, lead THX video standards instructor and president of Maine-based Lion Audio Video Consultants. The course costs $1495.