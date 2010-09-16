JVC, Telecast Partner in New Fiber Transceiver



Telecast Fiber Systems and the JVC Professional Products division of JVC U.S.A. have just announced the availability of a new product for two-way transport of signals between JVC’s GY-HM790 camcorder and a remotely located base station. The unit, known as CopperHead ProHD KA-F790 camera-mounted fiber optic transceiver, was developed by the two companies and was designed exclusively for the JVC camcorder. It attached directly to the camcorder’s body and provides users with full studio functionality in field environments.



“With the CopperHead ProHD systems from Telecast Fiber Systems, GY-HM790 users can have the convenience and performance of fiber on location,” said Lon Mass, vice president of sales and marketing at JVC Professional Products. “The customized KA-F790 transceiver fits directly on the camera, which provides an elegant, reliable, and streamlined fiber optic solution.”



The new unit provides two-way digital or analog video transport, along with program audio, intercom, camera control, sync, data, tally, and prompter signals.



“Since its unveiling at this year’s NAB show, the GY-HM790 has received rave reviews for excellent HD image quality as well as its versatility for both studio and ENG use,” said Steve DeFrancesco, vice president and general manager of Telecast Fiber Systems. “And now, our new CopperHead ProHD KA-F790 makes it easy and seamless for GY-HM790 users to leverage the range, quality, and reliability of fiber for their remote productions.”



The CopperHead ProHD KA-F790 is expected to begin shipping in November. It will be marketed through JVC Professional Products as a complete unit and will be available in different configurations to support both Clear-Com and RTS intercom systems.



