JVC, RGB Spectrum Create 4K Real-Time Multiviewer System

WAYNE, N.J.— JVC Professional Products Company has partnered with RGB Spectrum to jointly develop a 4K real-time multiviewer system. The system combines JVC’s PS-840UD Professional Series ProVérité or RS‑840UD Reference Series 4K 84-inch LCD monitors with RGB Spectrum’s SuperView 4K Multiviewer.



The system is intended for custom installations in medical, simulation, command and control centers.



The SuperView 4K is a real-time multiviewer designed for monitors with a native resolution of 3840x2160. Based on RGB Spectrum’s real-time architecture, it can display and manipulate native 4K images, a combination of 4K and HD (1920x1080) windows, or up to eight HD graphic or video windows (scaled or unscaled) on a single 4K monitor. When combined with a JVC PS-840UD or RS‑840UD, the result is an eight megapixel multiviewer with unprecedented multi-window clarity and resolution.



Both JVC monitors feature an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 10 bit color depth. Housed in a slim bezel with a 178‑degree viewing angle, the ELED Illuminated monitors produce images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources, including HDMI 1.4a (single cable 4K up to 30p) and HDMI (four cable 4K up to 60p).



The PS-840UD includes compatibility with the Intel open pluggable specification, which makes it a high-performance choice for high-end public signage display applications.



The RS-840UD has been licensed with the Imaging Science Foundation and includes a C3 mode for professional calibration. Settings are stored in the monitor for accurate reproduction of film or video content in a variety of viewing environments.



“Our new 4K monitors are designed for custom installations that require reliability and ultra-high resolution,” said John Havens, JVC national marketing and communications manager. “When combined with RGB Spectrum’s SuperView 4K Multiviewer, it is an ideal solution for conference rooms, studios and trucks, medical imaging, casinos, and other high-end surveillance applications.”