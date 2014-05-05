JVC Promotes D'Amico to Assistant Vice President

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Products Co., announced Joseph D’Amico has been promoted to assistant vice president of the Broadcast and Public Sector Group, effective April 14. In his new position, he manages the company’s regional broadcast sales directors and the Broadcast Sales Rep program.

Over the past six years as director of broadcast sales, D’Amico has helped to rebuild JVC’s presence in the broadcast industry by building and maintaining relationships with key executives for many broadcast groups. D’Amico began his career at JVC as a regional sales manager after working for several years at Panasonic.

“By understanding the product needs of our broadcast customers, Joe assisted in establishing JVC’s ProHD line of camcorders, including our innovative GY-HM650 mobile news camera,” said Larry Librach, senior vice president of JVC Professional Products.

D’Amico is based out of JVC’s headquarters in Wayne.