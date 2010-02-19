JVC Intros 'G Series' 3G Dual-Link Monitors

JVC DT-V17G1Z

G Series monitors feature a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter, and LTC/VITC time code support. A new, non-glossy LCD panel provides improved picture quality and maintains accurate color reproduction at wide viewing angles, while JVC's 10-bit 1080p processing ensures the highest picture quality with less than one frame of latency. EIA-608/708 DTV Closed Captioning is supported via HD-SDI inputs.



“JVC’s LCD monitors are the leading broadcast monitors in the U.S. market, which is a result of providing unmatched performance and value without compromise,” said Craig Yanagi, manager of marketing and brand strategy. “The new feature-rich Vérité G Series is designed to establish an even higher standard for critical monitoring applications while keeping well within your budget.”



Both models are equipped with traditional rotary knobs for sound and picture control, plus a built-in speaker and a rugged, adjustable stand. The DT-V17G1Z also provides AC/DC operation and a handle for field use. G Series monitors feature an HDMI-compatible DVI-D input for Blu-ray playback, plus component and composite inputs to accommodate legacy equipment.



“The combination of the large, ultra high-resolution waveform monitor, Digital Closed Captioning decoder, 12-chanel audio meter with peak-hold function, and selectable gamma makes this product not only a professional monitor, but a precise measurement instrument for broadcast and post-production applications,” said Edgar Shane, general manager for engineering.



The 24-inch DT-V24G1Z offers native 1920x1080 resolution, and the 17-inch DT-V17G1Z offers 1366x768 resolution. The DT-V17G1Z (MSRP $3,300) and DT-V24G1Z (MSRP $4,995) will be available in March.



