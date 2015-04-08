JVC and Ustream Partner for Live Streaming

WAYNE, N.J. – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, and Ustream, a live video platform based in San Francisco, have announced a partnership to provide live streaming access. Select JVC cameras with built-in HD streaming can deliver live video through Ustream’s HD video platform, which can be either streamed or recorded for immediate or on-demand viewing.

GY-LS300

The two JVC camcorders that feature the integration are the Gy-LS300 and the GY-HM200. Both cameras feature support for the industry-standard Real Time Messaging Protocol for streaming video over the internet. Other JVC cameras, the GY-HM650, GY-HM850 and GY-HM890, will also become compatible with Ustream after an upcoming firmware upgrade.

JVC cameras with RMTP support allow easy input of Ustream credentials, and up to four Ustream channels can be stored for easy access via the camera menu. With the Ustream credentials stored in the JVC camera, initiating a live webcast is accomplished by pressing a single button on the camera. The camera connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, or users can plug in an LTE modem via USB or use a mobile hotspot. Stream status is presented in the viewfinder.