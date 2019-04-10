Jürgen Nies Retiring as EVP at Rohde & Schwarz

Jürgen Nies

LAS VEGAS—Rohde & Schwarz’s Tuesday evening news conference during the 2019 NAB Show brought with it the news that Jürgen Nies will be retiring from his position as executive vice president and head of the broadcast and media division. After 30 years with R&S, Nies will officially depart on July 1, though he will remain with the company as a consultant.

Cornelius Heinemann, vice president transmitter and amplifying systems, has been tapped to fill Nies’ role. TVT’s sister publication TVB Europe spoke with Heinemann about his new position.

“I am really thankful and happy about this opportunity to take over the broadcast and media division at an all-time high. We are in good shape for the future,” Heinemann said.