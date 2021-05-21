Juan Ponce Named GM of Telemundo Streaming Studios

MIAMI—Telemundo Global Studios has promoted Juan Ponce to senior vice president and general manager of its recently launched Telemundo Streaming Studios, which the company says is the first-ever studio in Hispanic media dedicated to serving the growing Latino streaming audiences in the U.S. and around the world.

Ponce will continue to report to Telemundo Global Studios President Marcos Santana, and will be responsible for leading the new venture created to produce original premium scripted content designed to fulfill the growing needs of direct-to-consumer platforms. The new studio will offer production services to direct-to-consumer platforms in search of high-quality production expertise and capabilities. Ponce will continue to oversee Production Operations, Production Design and Telemundo’s Underground Producciones in Argentina.

“[Juan’s] business acumen and creative expertise will be instrumental in helping us launch Telemundo Streaming Studios to meet the growing demand for streaming content among Latinos in the US and across international markets,” Santana said in a company statement.

As part of a Telemundo Global Studios realignment, Karen Barroeta, executive vice president of Production and Development, who also reports to Santana, will expand her responsibilities to now oversee Talent & Casting, Scripted Development and the head writers’ team, in addition to her overall production responsibilities for long-format scripted content. Ponce and Barroeta will work closely with Santana to identify synergies and joint production opportunities for the studios.

Most recently, Ponce was senior vice president of Production Operations & Strategy for Telemundo Global Studios, where he was responsible for strategic planning, business and production operations, financial strategies, administration and investments. In addition, he oversaw the teams of Future Development and Casting & Talent Management. Prior to that, Ponce was vice president of Finance and Corporate Strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in 2016, Ponce was CEO and founder of New Generation Media, a, Hispanic media startup focused on content production and distribution, and spent the previous 15 years in the financial services industry.