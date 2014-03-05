Joseph Electronics to Distribute Lawo in North America

NILES, ILL. — Joseph Electronics has agreed to supply Lawo video products to the North American broadcast market.



The Lawo video line includes the V__pro8, a compact fully digital eight-channel video processor comprising all of the critical functionality required for managing multiple video feeds and associated multichannel audio, all within a single 1-RU frame.



Joseph Electronics will also introduce Lawo’s newest V__line product, the V__link4, to the U.S. market. The product has been developed to address remote broadcast production applications and features multiple user-selectable video codecs, accepts 3G/HD/SD-SDI and MADI I/O, and utilizes RAVENNA technology.



In addition to delivering audio, video, and data streams over qualified WAN and LAN networks, the V__link4 offers a full range of processing tools commonly needed in the broadcast production workflow. Designed with Lawo’s “virtual cabling” capability, the unit features intuitive GUI operation to provide a one-box solution for all the requirements of IP video contribution.