Joseph Electronics Provides KVM Tools to MLB Network

NILES, ILL.—The MLB Network has added a dual-link, dual-image KVM system from Joseph Electronics to its lineup of tools at its post-production facility. Connecting to the network’s data center, the KVM technology enables the MLB Network to transmit and receive production data on a single dark fiber and reroute signals to and from any of its 86 edit stations.

The network’s post-production facilities and data center are now a mile apart to help with space and power limitations. Signals from the keyboard, mouse, monitors and computer audio systems travel back and forth from the locations over a single strand of fiber. The Joseph Electronics system, which was designed with help from MultiDyne, requires only one fiber strand per machine and has a dual-link, dual-image feature. The KVM system can also be used with an optical router to reroute transmitters and receivers in case of hardware problems.

MLB Network uses a KVM system that is made up of 86 MultiDyne transmitters at the data center, connected to 86 Cisco C-240 edit workstations. The studios feature 94 MultiDyne receivers that are reserved for 86 HD edit workspaces.

Joseph Electronics is a provider of fiber transmission and fiber technology that is based out of Niles, Ill.