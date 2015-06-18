Joseph Electronics Hires Todd Harrington

Todd Harrington



NILES, Ill. – Fiber termination and custom fiber provider Joseph Electronics has hired Todd Harrington as a regional sales manager for the West Central and Rocky Mountain regions. Harrington will oversee sales in Colorado, Texas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. He will also manage mobile unit provider NEP’s account.

“This part of the United States is very active in terms of broadcast but has been underserved by our industry,” said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. “Having Todd on our team is important as we double our efforts in the region.”

Harrington has more than 40 years of experience in the broadcast industry. Most recently he served as the national broadcast product sales manager for Lake Cable LLC.

Harrington is based in Denver.