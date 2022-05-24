José Andrés to Receive NAB’s Service to America Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced that it will present esteemed chef and humanitarian José Andrés with the Service to America Leadership Award, the Foundation’s highest individual honor.

The award, which honors an individual’s commitment to advocacy and public service, will be presented during the Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 7 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Andrés is highly acclaimed globally for his avant-garde cuisine served through his restaurant collective, ThinkFoodGroup. Twice honored in Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” and a New York Times best-selling author, Andrés was awarded by President Barack Obama in 2015 the National Humanities Medal, which honors individuals or groups whose work has deepened the nation's understanding of the humanities. In 2021 Andrés launched José Andrés Media, which will produce unscripted and scripted television series, books, podcasts, and digital content with a focus on stories about the power of food.

Through his non-profit, World Central Kitchen (WCK), Andrés leads humanitarian efforts to feed communities in need and reduce food insecurity during times of crisis. Andrés and his team have served fresh meals to those affected by man-made and natural disasters across six continents, including serving over 3.6 million meals to those affected in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Most recently, WCK partnered with local leaders, farmers and restaurants to help those experiencing food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and laying the foundation for smarter national food policy. Andrés and WCK have been on the ground in Ukraine cooking nonstop since late February, where they have served nearly 30 million meals.

Andrés’ groundbreaking work with WCK is the focus of the upcoming documentary film “We Feed People.” Produced by National Geographic and directed by Academy Award-winner Ron Howard, the film will premiere on Disney+ on May 27, 2022.

“José Andrés is a culinary trailblazer, not only in the kitchen but through his dedication to feeding people and communities in need around the world,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “When disaster strikes, the World Central Kitchen has stepped in to ensure communities have the strength to rebuild and that no one goes hungry. NABLF is honored to celebrate Andrés’ devotion to combatting food insecurity with the Service to America Leadership Award.”

Previous recipients of the Service to America Leadership Award include “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, award-winning-artist John Legend, multi-platform country music star Sara Evans and Grammy-winning musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Finalists, celebrity guests, senior broadcast executives, members of Congress and policymakers will gather at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for the in-person, black-tie Celebration of Service to America Awards ceremony. Actor and television host Mario Lopez will emcee the event, with awards presented by musical artists, journalists and radio personalities.

A special one-hour production of the awards ceremony will once again be broadcast nationally on television and radio stations and digital platforms in summer 2022.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards will also honor local television and radio stations and broadcast groups across the country for their public service and philanthropic efforts to help their communities throughout the year. NABLF will also honor GEICO with the Corporate Leadership Award in recognition of its decades of work supporting initiatives and building partnerships within the communities the company serves.

For more information about the awards and event, visit servicetoamericaawards.org (opens in new tab).