José Alberto Suárez Named President & GM of Telemundo-Owned Stations In Orlando, Tampa & Fort Myers

MIRAMAR, Fla.—José Cancela, president of Telemundo Station Group, has named José Alberto Suárez president and general manager of WTMO / Telemundo 31 Orlando, WRMD / Telemundo 49 Tampa and WWDT / Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples. Suárez joins the three Florida stations after serving as president & general manager of Telemundo-owned stations in Sacramento, Calif., Las Vegas, and Fresno, Calif.

In his new role, Suárez will oversee all aspects of WTMO, WRMD and WWDT. Reporting to Cancela, he will lead local leadership teams across news, sales, digital media, technology, human resources, marketing and creative, and community affairs. He will also work closely with Cancela’s executive team and leaders from NBCUniversal Local, the division that includes Telemundo Station Group. Suárez succeeds Migdalia Figueroa, who was named president & general manager of WKAQ / Telemundo Puerto Rico on Jan. 29.

“José is a talented local media executive who has successfully guided several stations in our portfolio to expand their impact and achieve growth in diverse and varied markets,” said Cancela. “In addition to his proven record as a leader, he has significant hands-on experience in many critical areas of our business. I’m pleased José will continue the great work of Migdalia and her local teams in serving our communities.”

A Florida native, Suárez has more than 25 years of local media experience in talent, news, digital media, creative and leadership roles. Most recently, he led KCSO / Telemundo 33 Sacramento and KNSO / Telemundo 51 Fresno, beginning in April 2019, and KBLR / Telemundo Las Vegas since January 2023. He was previously President & General Manager of Telemundo-owned stations in Salt Lake City and San Antonio.

Overall, Suárez has spent 18 years with Telemundo- and NBC-owned stations. Before becoming a station leader, he was director of creative services & programming for WTVJ / NBC 6 Miami. Earlier, Suárez held digital media roles with Telemundo Station Group, WTVJ and WSCV / Telemundo 51 Miami. Before joining NBCUniversal, Suárez held news and on-air roles for media outlets in Florida, Ohio and Texas.