John Schur Named Telos Alliance’s VP of TV Solutions

CLEVELAND—The Telos Alliance that Minnetonka Audio Founder John Schur will take over the position of vice president of Television Solutions for the organization. Schur replaces Tim Carroll, Linear Acoustic founder and president, who is leaving the company and moving to the west coast for personal and family reasons, according to Telos’ press release.

John Schur

Schur founded Minnetonka Software in 1986, and then Minnetonka Audio Software in 1998, providing audio software products and services for the professional broadcast and media industries.

Carroll had been with Telos Alliance since it acquired Linear Acoustic in 2008.

Telos Alliance’s TV Solutions division develops technology for both TV loudness control and AoIP for TV, according to CEO Frank Foti. “With John Schur now at the helm of TV Solutions, along with the combined strength of Linear and Minnetonka Audio’s all-star teams, the future is bright for the TV Audio Division of Telos Alliance,” said Foti.