John Lansing Named CEO of BBG

WASHINGTON— Broadcasting Board of Governors has named John Lansing as its next CEO and director, to start next month.



BBG is the federal government agency that oversees U.S. civilian international media. Lansing is former president of Scripps Networks, where BBG says he was “credited with guiding the company to become a leading developer of unique content across various media platforms including television, digital, mobile and publishing.”



Most recently he was president and CEO of the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing; BBG said he worked in a number of content and management positions at several television stations earlier in his career.



Chairman Jeff Shell made the announcement, calling Lansing “a proven executive and a remarkable, transformative leader in multiplatform content strategies, development and distribution.”



André Mendes has been interim CEO, since Andrew Lack — who had joined BBG to much fanfare and hopes — left after about two months to rejoin NBC as head of that networks news division.



BBG oversees VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio and TV Martí, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.