John F. Anderson Joins Bosch Marketing Team
John F. Anderson
Bosch Security Systems has named John F. Anderson its product marketing manager, intercom.
Anderson will support the Americas region in his new role, applying his industry experience and marketing background to develop and implement marketing strategies for RTS and Telex intercom products. He will act as the focal point for the voice of the customer in this segment.
Anderson will report to Daniel Gundlach, vice president marketing–Americas.
