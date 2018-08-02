John Casey Appointed Director of Sales for ENCO

SOUTHFIELD, MI–ENCO, a provider of automated workflow and instant playout solutions for radio, television and commercial AV systems, has appointed broadcast industry veteran John Casey as Director of Sales, effective immediately. Reporting to ENCO President Ken Frommert, John will focus specifically on domestic business development across new customers and existing accounts.

John’s broadcast roots run deep, with nearly 30 years of combined experience as a leading broadcast industry publisher and sales and marketing executive. He spent the last 20 years with NewBay Media (recently acquired by Future plc), where he spent the majority of his time leading Radio World Newspaper to record revenues over many consecutive years as Publisher. He was subsequently named Group Publisher of the Media, Entertainment and Technology sector at Future plc immediately following its NewBay Media acquisition.

Prior to his highly successful two-decade run in publishing, John held key sales and marketing roles at Denon Electronics and later Telos Systems, where he served as VP Sales and Marketing.

"John’s wealth of industry experience and customer-first mentality comes to ENCO at a time of worldwide growth for the company, and having him help to lead the charge in sales across the United States is sure to bring ENCO’s name to many new customers from north to south, east to west,” said Frommert.